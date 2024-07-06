ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers govt seals collapsed building site, says structure not approved

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that the state government would thoroughly investigate the cause of the collapse to prosecute anyone found culpable.

Isaac Umejuru, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday that the state government would hold the engineer who handled the project responsible.

“The building was constructed without approval from the state government, it collapsed because a new structure was placed on the old one.

“It’s an old building, the engineer placed a second structure on top of it, and that led to the collapse” he said.

Umejuru expressed thanks to God that all three persons inside the structure during the collapse were safe.

“A 2-year old child was also there. We are happy that they did not die as a result of the incident. They are currently receiving medical attention. We are hopeful that they will be fine,” he said.

He cautioned property developers on constructing buildings without approvals from relevant authorities.

“We shall not hesitate to bring illegal property developers to book. It is only right to get approvals before construction begins,” he said.

