Rising cost of living worries parents as schools resume

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian Primary School pupils. [Dataphyte]
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, some parents expressed their frustration as they prepare for the new academic session amid economic hardship.

Chimuze Eze, a banker, said that last year’s increase in school-related expenses had continued this year, worsening the situation.

“Last year, we experienced an increase in school fees; transportation to schools was almost doubled. Now, we are also faced with the same challenge.

“The recent increase in the price of petrol will impact transportation, and just like every other thing, there is a ripple effect.

”It is going to affect food prices, tuition fees, everything will go up,” Eze said.

According to him, in the next few days, when students and pupils are going back to school, it will be a really tough time for parents.

“To be honest, we are not looking forward to those tough days. We just hope that something happens urgently,” he said.

Jessica Nana, a mother of two, decried the high cost of preparing her children for school.

“Things are very hard. My children are going to resume school next week, and I cannot boast of getting everything they need,” she said.

Nana noted that the cost of school fees and transportation had surged, making it harder for parents to cope.

“The bus fare is now very high. We are hoping that the price of things will come down. If not, it is going to affect school resumption because everything has tripled.

”We are praying and hoping that things will get better,” she said.

Joseph Okoh, a businessman, said that he had to move his children to a cheaper school that was affordable for him.

”I have to take this decision so that I can meet up with other essentials of life that have also doubled.

“The cost of transportation and feeding alone is high. It is almost impossible to provide proper meals these days.

”Things are more expensive than before, and I only hope that things will get better soon,” Okoh said.

Funmilayo Ade, a resident of Nyanya, said that the financial burden on parents was now more pronounced.

“It has been hard for us because no matter how much we save, it is never enough.

”We are hoping to get enough money to buy necessary things for schools’ resumption and then another increase in fuel price which further worsened the situation,” she said.

Rising cost of living worries parents as schools resume

