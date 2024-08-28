RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Return to site immediately, FG orders road contractor in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The controller said two companies were earlier awarded a contract for rehabilitation of the road.

Return to site immediately, FG orders road contractor in Yobe
Return to site immediately, FG orders road contractor in Yobe

Recommended articles

The Acting Controller of Works in the State, Abdurahaman Bukar, gave the directive when contacted by journalists on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He said the contractor, J.R.B Construction company, was also required to hasten repair of the damaged portion of the road recently washed off by flood.

“ Potiskum-Gashua Road is one of the economic roads in the state that the federal government will not fold its arms and allow the residents suffer.

“We realized the hardship faced by motorists along this road that was cut off recently. We have directed the J.R.B Construction company to immediately provide temporary measures that would allow movement of individuals and their goods,” Bukar said.

The controller said two companies were earlier awarded a contract for rehabilitation of the road.

He said J.R.B Construction Company would handle section 1 from Potiskum to Fani in Jakusko Local Government Area, while Rocks Seed Construction would handle section 2 from Fani to Gashua.

The controller appealed to motorists to exercise patience, saying the government would ensure that the damaged portion of the road was repaired and the rehabilitation work commenced and eventually completed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau Assembly reduces tenure of LG officials to 2 years

Plateau Assembly reduces tenure of LG officials to 2 years

Return to site immediately, FG orders road contractor in Yobe

Return to site immediately, FG orders road contractor in Yobe

Give us our own minister - Plateau group appeals to Tinubu

Give us our own minister - Plateau group appeals to Tinubu

EFCC grills fake staff arrested by DSS in Adamawa

EFCC grills fake staff arrested by DSS in Adamawa

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

It's time to embrace Biden's concept or come back in 2031, Bode George tells Atiku

It's time to embrace Biden's concept or come back in 2031, Bode George tells Atiku

Naval officer murders ex-Naval chief's son, steals his SUV Prado in Abuja

Naval officer murders ex-Naval chief's son, steals his SUV Prado in Abuja

FG, ASUU to resume meeting September 9 as strike threat remains

FG, ASUU to resume meeting September 9 as strike threat remains

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu reappoints Prof Bara as ATBUTH Chief Medical Director

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu will prove doubters wrong – Media group

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities