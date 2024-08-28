Return to site immediately, FG orders road contractor in Yobe

The Acting Controller of Works in the State, Abdurahaman Bukar, gave the directive when contacted by journalists on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He said the contractor, J.R.B Construction company, was also required to hasten repair of the damaged portion of the road recently washed off by flood.

“ Potiskum-Gashua Road is one of the economic roads in the state that the federal government will not fold its arms and allow the residents suffer.

“We realized the hardship faced by motorists along this road that was cut off recently. We have directed the J.R.B Construction company to immediately provide temporary measures that would allow movement of individuals and their goods,” Bukar said.

The controller said two companies were earlier awarded a contract for rehabilitation of the road.

He said J.R.B Construction Company would handle section 1 from Potiskum to Fani in Jakusko Local Government Area, while Rocks Seed Construction would handle section 2 from Fani to Gashua.