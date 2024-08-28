Retirees’ group calls on Tinubu to review PenCom policy amid severe hardships

COPRAN, in a petition to President Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives, Minister of Labour, and Human Rights Commission, among others, said that pensioners were starved of their funds by PenCom after retirement.

The President of COPRAN, Plateau Command, Anthony Ayiwulu, said that the PENCOM policy, although made in good faith, has caused more harm than good to the public servant retirees, who were also called senior citizens.

Ayiwulu said that there was an urgent need for the policy to be changed or reviewed for the common good and betterment of those concerned and for an effective result.

The association’s president stated that after 35 years of diligent, selfless service to one’s nation, all one has to show for it, is owed gratuities and the inability to provide one’s basic needs and even the needs of one’s family.

“The Nigerian Army sought out of the PenCom scheme and their request was granted, because the scheme only created untold hardship in the lives of retired servicemen.

“In the current situation of the country with the inflation rate, retirees have a lot of bills to pick including taking care of their health.

“There should exist a spirit of fairness in the nation’s dealings with its citizens and in the payment of civil, public servants and retirees promptly, would help them cope with retirement,” he said.

He said that the senior citizens had yet to receive any palliative to mitigate the country's hard economic situation.