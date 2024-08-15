Respect the court - Residents warn Aiyedatiwa over obaship crisis in Ondo

The Akinrogun and Aare of Etikan, Chief Monday Oyetakin and High Chief Bode Ojabogun respectively raised the alarm in a statement jointly signed on behalf of the Council of Elders, youths and residents of the community on Thursday in Igbokoda.

Consequently, the chieftains have warned the state government to avert crisis by respecting the order of the court restraining it from presenting a staff of office to the new traditional ruler.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice D.I. Kolawole of an Akure High Court had, in a ruling delivered on July 1, ordered a stay of action on the presentation of staff of office to the Oba-elect of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elders warned against the looming crisis in the community and called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to stop the installation of the monarch, scheduled for Friday in the interest of peace and harmony.

“Our attention has been drawn to an arrangement being orchestrated by some highly-induced government functionaries within the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to install a king in the Ereke community on Friday, Aug. 16.

“This community has been embroiled in a long legal battle between the Olikan of Etikan Kingdom and the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom.

“We wish to draw the attention of Gov. Aiyedatiwa to a ruling of the High Court of Justice in Akure in the suit No: AK/350/2022 between his HRM Oba Temidayo Solomon-Omoyele, the Olikan of Etikan Kingdom and the governor of Ondo State and six others.

“The ruling held that the first and second defendants are to exercise their discretion to stay action on the presentation of the staff of office to the fourth defendant, pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The case is still pending in the case file for determination of the case.

“This is because it has been insinuated in this same application that the issue can cause a breach of peace with the Certified True Copy of the ruling by Hon. Justice D.I. Kolawole, delivered on July 1, 2024.

“Mr Governor, it is advisable, at this juncture, that the state government should err on the side of caution by distancing itself from any act capable of causing a breach of the fragile peace between the people of Etikan and Mahin kingdoms,” the statement said.