ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that areas like Gowon Estate, Water Street in the Paco area, Ipaja and some other communities around Alimosho are not left out in the flood.

A road in Oko filling situated around LASU-Isheri road flooded with water.
A road in Oko filling situated around LASU-Isheri road flooded with water.

Recommended articles

They called on the Lagos State Government (LASG) to save them from the consequences of the poor drainage system and flooding with the frequent rainfall in the state.

The residents spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Lagos.

They lamented that the road was always flooded whenever it rained, thereby causing havoc which was worrisome to both residents and road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident who lives around Vulcanizer, Akowonjo area of Lagos, Mr Kikachukwu Chukwuji, said the area was always flooded whenever there was heavy rainfall.

Chukwuji said that the flood always affected every resident in the area, adding that movement was difficult during the rainy period.

“From my street to the bus stop is always a problem, it gets more uncomfortable if it is during the working days.

“We have resorted to buying rain boots to ply the road anytime there is heavy rainfall because the drainage in this part of the area was not well constructed.

“Most times, whenever there is heavy rainfall, the flood also causes traffic and not only that, some cars also get faulty due to flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Especially if it is a Monday, fares also become more expensive than usual because commercial buses always take advantage of the situation,” he said.

He called on the government to find a lasting solution to the menace as the community was tired of the situation.

Another resident of the area, Mr Abdulrasheed Dauda, told NAN that the government should act fast by addressing the flooding affecting the vicinity.

“We cannot just experience any form of rainfall without flooding taking all over the road.

“We also understand that the drainage is also filled with waste that people indiscriminately throw into it thereby causing serious blockage that does not allow water to pass through.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is where we need the government to wade in by a form of prosecution or enforcement on anyone seen throwing waste into the drainage system,” he said.

Another resident of the Alhaji Idowu community in Akowonjo, Mr Ismail Muftau, attributed the flooding in the area to block drainage.

Muftau said the blockage affects the flow of water when rain falls, adding that efforts to address the situation had been futile.

“Plastics and some particles have blocked the water channels and affected residents and shop owners from entering their houses and shops,” he said.

He called on the government to help them in ensuring the drainage is free from blockage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temitope Ajayi, who lives around the LASU-Isheri road, told NAN that during the rains, the situation worsens as floods take over the community.

Ajayi said water from the drainage in this area can cause an outbreak of disease.

“We are at the mercy of mosquitoes. When they constructed this road, nothing like this happened, but look at our road now, everywhere is flooded.

“When it rains, we are in big trouble.

Due to the flooding problem, residents have difficulty accessing their houses and shops,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident, Ayodeji Atanda, who also resides around LASU-Isheri road, lamented the way the area was always flooded whenever there was rainfall.

He said that immediately after Odo Eran towards Alimosho General Hospital, a section of the road was always flooded whenever it rained.

“We call on the government to find a lasting solution to that area as that particular place has always been like that for a long time.

“It is always worrisome whenever rain falls, it affects everybody which is not also good for the health.

“The flood is mixed with all sorts of things and anyone with a wound walking in it can get an inflexion,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that areas like Gowon Estate, Water Street in the Paco area, Ipaja and some other communities around Alimosho are not left out in the flood.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future

Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future

Stay away from Kogi or pay the price - Ododo warns criminals

Stay away from Kogi or pay the price - Ododo warns criminals

NDLEA bursts drug warehouse, seizes ₦4.7b worth of cocaine and meth

NDLEA bursts drug warehouse, seizes ₦4.7b worth of cocaine and meth

Nigeria’s Okere wins international astronomical union’s award

Nigeria’s Okere wins international astronomical union’s award

Being a very good citizen comes with responsibility - Tinubu tells Nigerians

Being a very good citizen comes with responsibility - Tinubu tells Nigerians

Eid al-Adha - Ado Bayero told to forgive his enemies

Eid al-Adha - Ado Bayero told to forgive his enemies

VIDEO: You’re not from the royal family - Oba of Benin clears Olumide Akpata

VIDEO: You’re not from the royal family - Oba of Benin clears Olumide Akpata

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Group asks NASS to investigate mass sack of CBN workers [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group asks NASS to investigate mass sack of CBN workers