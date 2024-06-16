Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

They called on the Lagos State Government (LASG) to save them from the consequences of the poor drainage system and flooding with the frequent rainfall in the state.

The residents spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Lagos.

They lamented that the road was always flooded whenever it rained, thereby causing havoc which was worrisome to both residents and road users.

A resident who lives around Vulcanizer, Akowonjo area of Lagos, Mr Kikachukwu Chukwuji, said the area was always flooded whenever there was heavy rainfall.

Chukwuji said that the flood always affected every resident in the area, adding that movement was difficult during the rainy period.

“From my street to the bus stop is always a problem, it gets more uncomfortable if it is during the working days.

“We have resorted to buying rain boots to ply the road anytime there is heavy rainfall because the drainage in this part of the area was not well constructed.

“Most times, whenever there is heavy rainfall, the flood also causes traffic and not only that, some cars also get faulty due to flooding.

“Especially if it is a Monday, fares also become more expensive than usual because commercial buses always take advantage of the situation,” he said.

He called on the government to find a lasting solution to the menace as the community was tired of the situation.

Another resident of the area, Mr Abdulrasheed Dauda, told NAN that the government should act fast by addressing the flooding affecting the vicinity.

“We cannot just experience any form of rainfall without flooding taking all over the road.

“We also understand that the drainage is also filled with waste that people indiscriminately throw into it thereby causing serious blockage that does not allow water to pass through.

“This is where we need the government to wade in by a form of prosecution or enforcement on anyone seen throwing waste into the drainage system,” he said.

Another resident of the Alhaji Idowu community in Akowonjo, Mr Ismail Muftau, attributed the flooding in the area to block drainage.

Muftau said the blockage affects the flow of water when rain falls, adding that efforts to address the situation had been futile.

“Plastics and some particles have blocked the water channels and affected residents and shop owners from entering their houses and shops,” he said.

He called on the government to help them in ensuring the drainage is free from blockage.

Temitope Ajayi, who lives around the LASU-Isheri road, told NAN that during the rains, the situation worsens as floods take over the community.

Ajayi said water from the drainage in this area can cause an outbreak of disease.

“We are at the mercy of mosquitoes. When they constructed this road, nothing like this happened, but look at our road now, everywhere is flooded.

“When it rains, we are in big trouble.

Due to the flooding problem, residents have difficulty accessing their houses and shops,” she said.

A resident, Ayodeji Atanda, who also resides around LASU-Isheri road, lamented the way the area was always flooded whenever there was rainfall.

He said that immediately after Odo Eran towards Alimosho General Hospital, a section of the road was always flooded whenever it rained.

“We call on the government to find a lasting solution to that area as that particular place has always been like that for a long time.

“It is always worrisome whenever rain falls, it affects everybody which is not also good for the health.

“The flood is mixed with all sorts of things and anyone with a wound walking in it can get an inflexion,” he said.

