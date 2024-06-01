Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

He advised the second session of the Seventh Synod of the Diocese of Badagry, held at the Church.

“We want a better Nigeria and we know that he did well in Lagos, and we know he can do well in Nigeria.

“But, he should watch those who are working with him and then put things in proper perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President should also not forget the restructuring of the country, each region to develop at its own pace,” he said.

The bishop also urged the federal government to address the multiple checkpoints along the Agbara Badagry expressway.

The bishop said that the multiple checkpoints were problematic.

“Many security agencies at different checkpoints are even contributing to the problem of the country.

“In as much as we want the environment to be secure, this is not how to secure it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to revive the economy of Badagry and Nigeria; how do we do this, with many checkpoints?

“It is a border area; the security agencies should maintain the former three checkpoints which are in Agbara, Gbaji and Seme.

“Now, we have agencies like the police, Customs, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Army at different checkpoints.

“The best thing the government can do is to clear the whole place; we don’t need so many checkpoints to catch a thief or smugglers,” he said.

Adeyemi said that he had travelled to many neighbouring countries and such things were done differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babatunde Hunpe, the immediate past lawmaker who represented Badagry in the House of Representatives, also spoke at the event.

He said that the bishop, in his usual way, had drawn government attention to the unusual things happening around Badagry.

“I could remember some years back, he spoke about Badagry Expressway, and we thank the government for the attention given to the road now.

“The issue of multiple checkpoints has been an issue for long and with the bishop talking about it today, I believe the government that is concerned will reduce, if not remove it completely.

“If you look at the route and the checkpoints we are talking about, it is not just one government agency that is manning these checkpoints.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My candid advice is that some of these agencies should be merged and made to stay at few points, instead of spreading to many points,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Olalekan Sewedo, the Chief of Staff to Olusegun Onilude, the Chairman of Badagry Local Government, said the multiple checkpoints slowed down travelling time from Agbara to Seme.

Sewedo, who represented the chairman, said the council had been trying to address the issue by involving security stakeholders in the town.

“We have been engaging Divisional Police Officer in Badagry only to find out that most checkpoints in Badagry have their authorities from places beyond the State Commissioner of Police, not to talk of the DPO of Badagry Police Station.

“You will find IG Spécial Squads, Commissioner Unit, I think that is where the problems of the checkpoints come in, and because of the peculiarities of Badagry being a border community.

ADVERTISEMENT