Reps urge INEC to move local government offices to secure areas

The House further said that INEC should make adequate provision in the 2025 budget to accommodate the project. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Sunday Nnamchi (LP-Enugu) on the floor of the House in Abuja on Wednesday.

The motion was entitled; “Call for Relocation of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Local Government Offices to Neutral Locations.”

Presenting the motion, Nnamchi said the Constitution guaranteed INEC unhindered autonomy and independence to conduct national elections. He also said that INEC should always conduct free, fair and credible elections, adding that the majority of INEC’s LG offices were currently located within LG headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, this is potentially hampering and compromising the independence of the electoral umpire in the conduct of national elections.

“This proximity exposes INEC to manipulation and control by council chairmen, particularly in areas dominated by a single political party,” he claimed.

He said that it often impedes INEC’s impartiality as enshrined in the Electoral Act, adding that there was a need to maintain public trust and confidence in the electoral process.