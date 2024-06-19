ADVERTISEMENT
Reps praise NAF's bravery in safeguarding Nigeria against insurgents, bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps commend the numerous victories against insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements that have threatened the peace and security of Nigeria.

Rep. Babajini Benson, the Chairman of the Committee gave the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. He said that the successes recorded in various operations across the country underscored the bravery, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our military personnel to safeguard the nation.

Benson commended the numerous victories against insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements that have threatened the peace and security of Nigeria.

He said that the achievements were a testament to the resilience and sacrifice of the men and women in uniform, who tirelessly work to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

“The recent successes of our Armed Forces in various operations across the country are highly commendable.

“These victories not only reflect the strategic prowess of our military leadership but also the dedication and bravery of our soldiers, airmen, and ratings.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude for their relentless efforts to protect our nation,” he added.

Benson assured the armed forces of the house unwavering support while reiterating the readiness of the legislative body to provide all necessary resources and support. This, he said was to enhance the operational capabilities of the military, ensuring they are well-equipped to tackle any security challenges that may arise.

According to him, we understand the importance of providing adequate resources and legislative backing to ensure the effectiveness of our military operations.

“We will continue to prioritise the welfare, training, and equipment needs of our troops to maintain their operational readiness and efficiency,” Benson assured.

He called on all Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces, acknowledging their sacrifices and contributions to national security.

Benson also urged the citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a safer and more secure Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

