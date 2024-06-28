Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Amos Magaji, Chairman of the House Committee on Health, stated this on Friday in Zaria during an oversight visit to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria.

He said that beyond increasing the overhead of these facilities, the committee would discuss with the Federal Ministry of Power and other key stakeholders in the sector to address the challenge.

Magaji said some hospitals were threatening to close down over what he described as exorbitant electricity bills.

“While we are here the chief medical director of ABUTH received an SMS from Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company about the bills.

“ABUTH used to have ₦10 million electricity bills monthly but from ₦10 million, the bill has increased to over ₦70 million per month and the situation is similar in most of the hospitals across the country.

“If the overhead for 2024 was ₦100 million or ₦120 million, you are spending such an amount on electricity alone in two months, it will then be very difficult for you to cope,’’ he said.

Magaji said the National Assembly and management of tertiary health facilities would also leverage renewable energy to reduce the burden on electricity and diesel for generators.

The chairman expressed concern over the poor number of personnel of the hospital, adding that ABUTH was a prestigious tertiary health facility with a 1,000-bed capacity. He said that the number of workers to man the facility was far less than the staff in the hospitals with less bed capacity.

The chairman, therefore, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the equipment and qualified medical personnel at the facility to reverse medical tourism.

Magaji tasked the medical personnel to improve their attitude towards patients and charged the institution to reclaim its reputation for providing quality and affordable health care services.

This, according to him, can be achieved through strict adherence to ethics and improved commitment to the system. Magaji commended the unions in the hospital for staying to serve their country while many medical personnel were moving out of the country.

Earlier, Prof. Hamid Umdagas, Chief Medical Director of the Hospital told the committee that manpower and electricity were the major challenges of the hospital. He said that the 1, 000-bed capacity hospital which has six satellite stations, and 40 clinical and non-clinical departments was grappling with 2, 805 staff strength as of Thursday.

According to him, the "japa syndrome" hit hard on the human resources for health at the facility, some of the staff just disappeared while a few had retired.

He said cumulative monthly generation from both HSRF and Drug Revolving Fund stands at ₦64,271,387.68 million.

“In May, the hospital received an electricity bill of ₦75 million while in ABUTH Shika alone, we paid between ₦18 million and ₦20 million for diesel to power generators.