ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some hospitals are threatening to close down over exorbitant electricity bills.

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]
Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Amos Magaji, Chairman of the House Committee on Health, stated this on Friday in Zaria during an oversight visit to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria.

He said that beyond increasing the overhead of these facilities, the committee would discuss with the Federal Ministry of Power and other key stakeholders in the sector to address the challenge.

Magaji said some hospitals were threatening to close down over what he described as exorbitant electricity bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we are here the chief medical director of ABUTH received an SMS from Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company about the bills.

“ABUTH used to have ₦10 million electricity bills monthly but from ₦10 million, the bill has increased to over ₦70 million per month and the situation is similar in most of the hospitals across the country.

“If the overhead for 2024 was ₦100 million or ₦120 million, you are spending such an amount on electricity alone in two months, it will then be very difficult for you to cope,’’ he said.

Magaji said the National Assembly and management of tertiary health facilities would also leverage renewable energy to reduce the burden on electricity and diesel for generators.

The chairman expressed concern over the poor number of personnel of the hospital, adding that ABUTH was a prestigious tertiary health facility with a 1,000-bed capacity. He said that the number of workers to man the facility was far less than the staff in the hospitals with less bed capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, therefore, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the equipment and qualified medical personnel at the facility to reverse medical tourism.

Magaji tasked the medical personnel to improve their attitude towards patients and charged the institution to reclaim its reputation for providing quality and affordable health care services.

This, according to him, can be achieved through strict adherence to ethics and improved commitment to the system. Magaji commended the unions in the hospital for staying to serve their country while many medical personnel were moving out of the country.

Earlier, Prof. Hamid Umdagas, Chief Medical Director of the Hospital told the committee that manpower and electricity were the major challenges of the hospital. He said that the 1, 000-bed capacity hospital which has six satellite stations, and 40 clinical and non-clinical departments was grappling with 2, 805 staff strength as of Thursday.

According to him, the "japa syndrome" hit hard on the human resources for health at the facility, some of the staff just disappeared while a few had retired.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said cumulative monthly generation from both HSRF and Drug Revolving Fund stands at ₦64,271,387.68 million.

“In May, the hospital received an electricity bill of ₦75 million while in ABUTH Shika alone, we paid between ₦18 million and ₦20 million for diesel to power generators.

“This has superseded our monthly IGR including our overhead cost and led to a sharp decrease in health outcomes at the facility,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun