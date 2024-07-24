ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps committee questions aviation minister Keyamo on decaying airport infrastructure

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House Committee grilled the Minister during an interface meeting of the Committee and other officials of the Ministry of Aviation in Abuja.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]
Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]

Recommended articles

Rep. Abdullah Garba, Chairman, the Chairman of the House Committee grilled the Minister during an interface meeting of the Committee with the minister and other officials of the Ministry of Aviation in Abuja.

He said that the state of infrastructures at the various local and international airports was problematic and needed urgent government intervention.

The lawmaker also stated that the safety of personnel and stakeholders at the nation’s airports could be overemphasised. He added that the major assignment of the committee was to help in identifying the equipment and other items needed to revitalise the aviation sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking, Keyamo said that the level of infrastructural decay at the nation’s airports was a serious issue of concern to the ministry. He also pointed out that what the ministry needed and is currently doing is a safety assessment within the industry as well as an international audit by the International Civil Aviation Authority ICAO.

He however assured the House Committee that the ministry was compiling a list of requirements/equipment for upgrade and safety standards requirements to bring all the nation’s airports to international safety standards.

On the award of contracts by the ministry, he informed the House Committee that most of the contracts awarded by the ministry are still ongoing projects. The House Committee Chairman and other invited stakeholders later resolved into an executive session to address the issues of concern to the lawmakers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG slashes allowances of Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

FG slashes allowances of Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Reps committee questions aviation minister Keyamo on decaying airport infrastructure

Reps committee questions aviation minister Keyamo on decaying airport infrastructure

Lagos drug kingpin Temo captured by NDLEA after years of manhunt

Lagos drug kingpin Temo captured by NDLEA after years of manhunt

FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

Why gatemen, drivers, apprentices can’t earn less than ₦70K – Akpabio

Why gatemen, drivers, apprentices can’t earn less than ₦70K – Akpabio

4 WAEC officials detained for refusing to answer Reps' questions on accountability

4 WAEC officials detained for refusing to answer Reps' questions on accountability

Reps call for suspension of NMDPRA boss after Dangote Refinery remarks

Reps call for suspension of NMDPRA boss after Dangote Refinery remarks

VP Shettima launches mission for Nigeria to overtake global economy

VP Shettima launches mission for Nigeria to overtake global economy

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act

Oil Production: NASS pledges support to NNPC Ltd [New Telegraph]

National Assembly supports NNPC's efforts to stop oil theft & increase production

Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran [The Street Reporters Newspaper]

Oyo State SUBEB recruitment exams to begin July 22 for 50,097 applicants