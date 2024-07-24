Reps committee questions aviation minister Keyamo on decaying airport infrastructure

Rep. Abdullah Garba, Chairman, the Chairman of the House Committee grilled the Minister during an interface meeting of the Committee with the minister and other officials of the Ministry of Aviation in Abuja.

He said that the state of infrastructures at the various local and international airports was problematic and needed urgent government intervention.

The lawmaker also stated that the safety of personnel and stakeholders at the nation’s airports could be overemphasised. He added that the major assignment of the committee was to help in identifying the equipment and other items needed to revitalise the aviation sector.

Speaking, Keyamo said that the level of infrastructural decay at the nation’s airports was a serious issue of concern to the ministry. He also pointed out that what the ministry needed and is currently doing is a safety assessment within the industry as well as an international audit by the International Civil Aviation Authority ICAO.

He however assured the House Committee that the ministry was compiling a list of requirements/equipment for upgrade and safety standards requirements to bring all the nation’s airports to international safety standards.