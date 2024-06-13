Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, debunked the report in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the state government was aware of a report being circulated mainly on WhatsApp groups, detailing alleged shooting and kidnapping on the Bishini corridor of the Kaduna-Abuja road at 9:00 PM on Wednesday.

He explained that as of this moment, 5:30 pm, June 13, all traditional rulers, community leaders and security forces from within and around Katari and Bishini general areas have not confirmed such an incident.

Aruwan said, ”In the same vein, physical tours and painstaking checks with credible human intelligence sources have not confirmed the incident.

”From the foregoing, the report is deemed false and should be disregarded.”

He said as always, the state government and security forces do not live in denial of security challenges.

”However, it is unhelpful and unpatriotic to thoughtlessly spread false reports.

“The security forces keeping a constant watch on the Kaduna-Abuja road and the general area will continue to sustain efforts towards citizens’ safety and security.

