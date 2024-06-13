ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said as always, the state government and security forces do not live in denial of security challenges.

Governor Uba Sani. [Facebook]
Governor Uba Sani. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, debunked the report in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the state government was aware of a report being circulated mainly on WhatsApp groups, detailing alleged shooting and kidnapping on the Bishini corridor of the Kaduna-Abuja road at 9:00 PM on Wednesday.

He explained that as of this moment, 5:30 pm, June 13, all traditional rulers, community leaders and security forces from within and around Katari and Bishini general areas have not confirmed such an incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aruwan said, ”In the same vein, physical tours and painstaking checks with credible human intelligence sources have not confirmed the incident.

”From the foregoing, the report is deemed false and should be disregarded.”

He said as always, the state government and security forces do not live in denial of security challenges.

”However, it is unhelpful and unpatriotic to thoughtlessly spread false reports.

“The security forces keeping a constant watch on the Kaduna-Abuja road and the general area will continue to sustain efforts towards citizens’ safety and security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state government will equally remain open, engaging and providing support for peace and security,“ Aruwan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

Tinubu appoints Yakubu to replace Ben Akabueze as DG for Budget Office

Tinubu appoints Yakubu to replace Ben Akabueze as DG for Budget Office

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

Edwin Clark exposes how Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos

Edwin Clark exposes how Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State