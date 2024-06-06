ADVERTISEMENT
Rep sponsors breast, cervical cancer screening for 2,000 Kaduna women, girls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The exercise is part of the Rep's sustained efforts to improve the health and well-being of his constituents.

Cervical cancer screening [World Health Organization (WHO)]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amos represents the Jema’a/ Sanga Federal Constituency.

The screening was preceded by a road walk in Kafanchan to raise awareness of breast and cervical cancer. Speaking at the event, Amos said that the exercise was part of his sustained efforts to improve the health and well-being of his constituents.

“I am committed to issues concerning the health and well-being of the members of my constituency, particularly women and girls.

“Good health is very important because you have to be healthy to be able to do anything for yourself or others,” he said.

While urging the women not to see cancer as a death sentence, the lawmaker said that all detected cases that have not reached an advanced stage would be treated. Earlier, the leader of the screening team, Rahap Elisha, said that the essence of the campaign was to raise awareness and encourage younger girls to get screened for early detection, as it was the key to survival.

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Phoebe Yayi, lauded Amos for the invaluable initiative. Yayi called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate the lawmaker.

