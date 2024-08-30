Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Ago said this at the closing ceremony of the second edition of the free summer programme on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education with Robotics in Abuja on Friday. The programme was organised by the Teen Ambassadors Foundation.

According to him, our policies are apt; the problem is with the implementation of those policies.

“There is fatigue in implementation; there are gaps, structural deficiencies that are making our policies not come to light,” he said.

He, however, said that he would ensure that partnerships were established with the foundation to encourage technology development among teens. He also blamed corruption as a major factor confronting technological development in the country, adding that the individual mindset must change.

This, he said, would enable the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of helping teenagers achieve technological prowess. He said that there was a need to teach teenagers computer programming, Artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics, among others, so that the country can realise its technological target.

He stated that shortly, technology would take over the world, adding that the children must be given a solid background in computers.

“Nigeria today is known to be one of the smartest in the world; we should get them young and teach them how to apply technology rightly, ” he said.

Paul Adiwu, Director-General of Teen Ambassadors, said that the world now relied on technology for everything. According to Adiwu, people now access their way through technology.

“The Teen Ambassadors will support the children in their quest for technology, we have given them the assurance.

“Those who want to go further will be given scholarships to study technology or software.

“I am assuring you that the foundation is willing to support any student who is not able to bankroll their school fees. We must change the narrative,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 40 children participated in the training.

Nathaniel Erriom, a 13-year-old student at BrainSpark Academy in Massaka, said that he was able to learn programming, create software, and use Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We equally learnt how to create games and opportunities for children to explore the AI world in whatever we want to study.

“It also broadens my knowledge, in case I travel out; I can stand with other children anywhere in the world,” he added.