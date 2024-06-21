ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker said that the visit aligned with the constitutional provisions empowering legislators to carry out oversight functions over MDAs to ensure compliance with Appropriation Act.

University of Abuja. [Facebook]
University of Abuja. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Fulata, in an interview with newsmen shortly after Friday’s visit in Abuja said the appeal became necessary to prevent destabilising the academic calendar.

The lawmaker said the visit aligned with the constitutional provisions empowering legislators to carry out oversight functions over Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure compliance with the Appropriation Act.

He called on the institution’s management to judiciously utilise what was provided in line with the 2024 Appropriation Act. He also advised them to seek additional ways to fund the university instead of relying almost absolutely on the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, commended the lawmakers for their visit and for intervening in the dispute between the school management and ASUU.

He lauded the committee for its efforts that resulted in the Federal Government removing universities from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“The removal of universities from IPPIS helped us from going to the Head of Service of the Federation and several MDAs before carrying out our functions like salary payment, appointments, and promotion among others,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Nwifuru's wife launches free 3-month digital skills training for youths

Gov Nwifuru's wife launches free 3-month digital skills training for youths

Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape

Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape

Falana, coalition of lawyers disagree over court ruling on Sanusi, Bayero dispute

Falana, coalition of lawyers disagree over court ruling on Sanusi, Bayero dispute

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing