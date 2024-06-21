Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

The Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Fulata, in an interview with newsmen shortly after Friday’s visit in Abuja said the appeal became necessary to prevent destabilising the academic calendar.

The lawmaker said the visit aligned with the constitutional provisions empowering legislators to carry out oversight functions over Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure compliance with the Appropriation Act.

He called on the institution’s management to judiciously utilise what was provided in line with the 2024 Appropriation Act. He also advised them to seek additional ways to fund the university instead of relying almost absolutely on the government.

In his remarks, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, commended the lawmakers for their visit and for intervening in the dispute between the school management and ASUU.

He lauded the committee for its efforts that resulted in the Federal Government removing universities from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).