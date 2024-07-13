ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu sad over loss of lives in Plateau school building collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that no fewer than 22 people have been confirmed dead and 132 injured in the Friday school building collapse.

Remi Tinubu
Remi Tinubu

Mrs Tinubu, in a statement issued on Saturday by her Spokesperson, Bukola Kukoyi, sympathised with the entire people of Plateau, especially Governor Caleb Muftwang and the bereaved families.

“It is indeed sad to hear the news of the school building collapse in Jos which claimed the lives of our innocent children and their teachers.

“It is disheartening to lose these children with promising futures; words are not enough to console you; but I pray that God comforts you all and grants you the strength to bear the devastating loss.

“May the souls of these our precious ones rest in perfect peace. Amen,’’ she prayed.

Musa Ashoms, the Commissioner for Information and Communication in Plateau, confirmed the figures in a statement made available to the newsmen on Friday.

He also expressed the government’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic building collapse that occurred at Saint Academy, Jos, on Friday.

The commissioner had said that emergency responders were currently at the scene conducting search and rescue operations.

“As of 6:00 pm, 154 people have been removed from the debris; sadly, 22 individuals have died.

“The injured students and staff are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals across Jos,’’ he said.

