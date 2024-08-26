ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Remi Tinubu partners NPC, UNICEF to launch electronic birth registration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NPC chairman says the registration marks the commitment of the Tinubu administration to strengthen civil registration of birth of new borns in Nigeria.

Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu welcoming a newborn at the National Hospital, Abuja. [TheCable]
Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu welcoming a newborn at the National Hospital, Abuja. [TheCable]

Recommended articles

The NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday after a pre-launch meeting with the first lady in Abuja.

He said that the registration marks the commitment of the Tinubu administration to strengthen civil registration of birth of new borns in the country.

I came to discuss with the first lady on the preparation for the launch of 2024 civil registration and birth certificate day and the drive for birth registration in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to thank the first lady for agreeing to drive this with us through the RHI. Though birth registration is a global thing, we are officially launching it on Aug. 29 with the first lady championing it.

“I believe this event will mark the full force drive of birth registration to give our children their first foundational identity and recognition, to enable our children to have access to government services especially education and healthcare.

The UNICEF country Chief Child’s Protection, Ibrahim Sessay, said that the drive was essential in Nigeria, which have over 244,000 children born daily.

However, what really gives the child the legal identity to be a Nigerian, the proof of nationality is based upon the birth certificate after registration with NPC.

“This event is to ensure that every child born in Nigeria has a registered birth with the NPC; having the legal responsibility to ensure that their births are registered with a certificate to back it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look at our development planning, if you don’t know where the children are, how can we build a school to serve that particular population including healthcare services? As they grow, they will have access to other services like insurance.”

He said that the birth certificate would help UNICEF to know the number of children to serve.

“In terms of possession of landed properties, that certificate makes you a Nigerian. What is critical is that we have been falling short of reaching that obligation.

“The First Lady, through the RHI, is a platform we are using to make sure that every child’s birth in Nigeria starts from Aug. 29, which is the day for the commencement of the RHI project to accelerate birth registration across the country.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Remi Tinubu partners NPC, UNICEF to launch electronic birth registration

Remi Tinubu partners NPC, UNICEF to launch electronic birth registration

Anti-democratic forces behind violent protest in Nigeria - Coalition

Anti-democratic forces behind violent protest in Nigeria - Coalition

Tinubu appoints new Director-General for DSS after Bichi's resignation

Tinubu appoints new Director-General for DSS after Bichi's resignation

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Motorists, residents stranded as floods take over FCT road, fare hikes follow

Motorists, residents stranded as floods take over FCT road, fare hikes follow

Keyamo urged to take drastic action against flight delays

Keyamo urged to take drastic action against flight delays

Court nullifies ruling on Edo PDP primary, confirms Ighodalo as candidate

Court nullifies ruling on Edo PDP primary, confirms Ighodalo as candidate

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said eight new transformers have been installed in Afikpo.

After 13 years of darkness, Ebonyi Govt set to restore electricity in Afikpo

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash