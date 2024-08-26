Remi Tinubu partners NPC, UNICEF to launch electronic birth registration

The NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday after a pre-launch meeting with the first lady in Abuja.

He said that the registration marks the commitment of the Tinubu administration to strengthen civil registration of birth of new borns in the country.

”I came to discuss with the first lady on the preparation for the launch of 2024 civil registration and birth certificate day and the drive for birth registration in Nigeria.

“We want to thank the first lady for agreeing to drive this with us through the RHI. Though birth registration is a global thing, we are officially launching it on Aug. 29 with the first lady championing it.

“I believe this event will mark the full force drive of birth registration to give our children their first foundational identity and recognition, to enable our children to have access to government services especially education and healthcare.

The UNICEF country Chief Child’s Protection, Ibrahim Sessay, said that the drive was essential in Nigeria, which have over 244,000 children born daily.

“However, what really gives the child the legal identity to be a Nigerian, the proof of nationality is based upon the birth certificate after registration with NPC.

“This event is to ensure that every child born in Nigeria has a registered birth with the NPC; having the legal responsibility to ensure that their births are registered with a certificate to back it up.

“If you look at our development planning, if you don’t know where the children are, how can we build a school to serve that particular population including healthcare services? As they grow, they will have access to other services like insurance.”

He said that the birth certificate would help UNICEF to know the number of children to serve.

“In terms of possession of landed properties, that certificate makes you a Nigerian. What is critical is that we have been falling short of reaching that obligation.