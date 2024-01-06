Redeemer's University denies it has fake professors teaching students

The social media post, sourced from a broadcast medium, listed 100 names as being fake professors in Nigerian universities.

The broadcast medium earlier named the National Universities Commission (NUC) as its source. Some of the fake professors listed were said to be teaching at Redeemer's University.

Adetunji Adeleye, Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs Directorate of the university stated in Osogbo on Saturday that the institution rejected, denounced and dissociated itself from the "abominable publication."

Adeleye stated that the persons whose names were listed as fake professors in Redeemer's University had never worked in the university at any point in time or in any capacity whatsoever.

"We hereby inform the general public that those 'professors' are not known to us and anyone who deals with them as individuals or group, does so at his or her own risk.

"We also urge the general public to be wary of fake news and always cross-check facts at the NUC, the regulatory body that oversees universities in Nigeria," he stated.

Adeleye quoted Dr Noel Saliu, Deputy Executive Secretary at the NUC in Charge of its Academic Directorate, as saying that such information should be taken as mischief and could not have emanated from the NUC.

Saliu had earlier declared that the publication was the handiwork of mischief-makers out to destroy the hard-earned reputation of the universities mentioned and to also undermine the work of the NUC.

