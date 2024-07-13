ADVERTISEMENT
Rector laments as Ondo poly fails to hold convocation for 11 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rector added that there were institutional rules and regulations that if flouted would bring grave consequences.

Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo
Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo

Adegun said this at the 31st Matriculation Ceremony for the 2023/2024 academic session of the polytechnic held on Friday in Owo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3,175 students formally admitted into the institution performed the matriculation ceremony.

He said that the institution had a backlog of 11 editions of convocation, describing the situation as unacceptable.

According to him, the academic culture has practically disappeared in RUGIPO and this runs contrary to global best practices in the academic community.

He said that the institution’s management under his leadership was taking decisive steps to reverse the unethical trend, “and the institution will hold its next convocation before the end of the year.”

Adegun, who became the acting rector in October 2023, said almost all the policies and decisions of the management under his leadership were student-oriented.

He commended the prompt response of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to the needs of the institution while he was acting governor and since his assumption of office as the substantive.

Adegun, who said that RUGIPO charged the lowest school fees among higher institutions in the country, enjoined the new students to shun cultism, examination malpractice, stealing and unauthorised demonstrations.

He also tasked the new students to obey the norms and traditions of the host community, adding that the institution had a very cordial and peaceful relationship with its host community.

Adegun appealed to all students in the institution to pay their school fees and complete registration formalities speedily, warning that no student would be allowed to write examinations without payment of fees.

One of the new students, Olajide Owolabi of the Department of Mass Communication, said that he was glad to be among the successful applicants.

He pledged to be diligent and pursue his academic goal with focus.

News Agency Of Nigeria

