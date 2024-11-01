RCCG pastor returns 430 Moroccan Dirhams overpaid during shop transaction

Oluleye, an employee of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), attended the event in Morocco with his team and colleagues, organised by the North East Consultancy Limited. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Oluleye recounted the incident, which occurred when he and his colleagues exchanged dollars for Moroccan Dirhams.

During the transaction, the shop owner inadvertently overpaid him by 430 Dirhams. Upon realising the mistake, Oluleye promptly informed Alhaji Ahmed Gombe, CEO of North-East Consultancy Limited, who verified the overpayment and arranged for the money to be returned to the shop owner.

“I am always content with what I have and believe in returning what doesn’t belong to me,” Oluleye said.

He encouraged Nigerians to uphold honesty and act as ambassadors for their country wherever they go. The Moroccan Tourism Agency and local police commended Oluleye’s integrity, describing him as a "true ambassador" of Nigeria.