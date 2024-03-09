The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslim Ummah to start searching for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH from Sunday.
Ramadan: Sultan urges Nigerian Muslims to search for new moon on Sunday
The Sultan offered prayers to Allah for continued support to all Muslims in the fulfilment of their religious obligations.
Recommended articles
Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, and made available to newsmen in the state on Saturday.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, March 10th, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1445 AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1445 AH.
“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1445 AH on Sunday and report, when cited, to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.
The Sultan offered prayers to Allah for continued support to all Muslims in the fulfilment of their religious obligations.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, signifies a month-long period of fasting, one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng