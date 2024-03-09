Ramadan: Sultan urges Nigerian Muslims to search for new moon on Sunday

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, and made available to newsmen in the state on Saturday.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, March 10th, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1445 AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1445 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1445 AH on Sunday and report, when cited, to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan offered prayers to Allah for continued support to all Muslims in the fulfilment of their religious obligations.