ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ramadan: Sultan urges Nigerian Muslims to search for new moon on Sunday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sultan offered prayers to Allah for continued support to all Muslims in the fulfilment of their religious obligations.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto. [NAN]
Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto. [NAN]

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslim Ummah to start searching for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH from Sunday.

Recommended articles

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, and made available to newsmen in the state on Saturday.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, March 10th, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1445 AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1445 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1445 AH on Sunday and report, when cited, to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan offered prayers to Allah for continued support to all Muslims in the fulfilment of their religious obligations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, signifies a month-long period of fasting, one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

300 Enugu Muslims get free dental care ahead of Ramadan fasting

300 Enugu Muslims get free dental care ahead of Ramadan fasting

Ramadan: Sultan urges Nigerian Muslims to search for new moon on Sunday

Ramadan: Sultan urges Nigerian Muslims to search for new moon on Sunday

Nigerian boxing fans hail Anthony Joshua’s classic victory over Francis Ngannou

Nigerian boxing fans hail Anthony Joshua’s classic victory over Francis Ngannou

Herbert Wigwe, wife, son laid to rest as mourners pay final respect

Herbert Wigwe, wife, son laid to rest as mourners pay final respect

Our constitution has failed us, time to change governance system - Onaiyekan

Our constitution has failed us, time to change governance system - Onaiyekan

Troops arrest suspected killers of community leader, retired military personnel

Troops arrest suspected killers of community leader, retired military personnel

Abduction of school children in Kaduna despicable, unacceptable – Peter Obi

Abduction of school children in Kaduna despicable, unacceptable – Peter Obi

FG inaugurates gas infrastructure funds' governing council

FG inaugurates gas infrastructure funds' governing council

FG vows to rescue women, children abducted in Borno, Kaduna states

FG vows to rescue women, children abducted in Borno, Kaduna states

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs March 4 — FG

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms [Newsnaija]

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices [Daily Trust]

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices