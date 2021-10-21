Railway corporation suspends Abuja-Kaduna service after bandit attacks on trains

The corporation announced the suspension on Thursday, October 21, 2021 moments after a former senator, Shehu Sani, said a train he was on broke down after running over an explosive.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, train services have been immediately suspended for the safety of our dear passengers," NRC said in a brief statement that did not address the attack.

Sani said the explosive damaged the rail track during a trip on Thursday morning, and that passengers only escaped miraculously.

He also reported that 'terrorists' attacked the railway with an explosive and opened fire on the train on Wednesday, October 20.