Railway corporation generates ₦1.69bn from passengers in Q2 2024

This is contained in the NBS Rail Transportation Data for Q2 2024 released in Abuja on Thursday.

The report showed that the figure increased by 53.14 per cent compared to the ₦1.10 billion generated in Q2 of 2023.

It showed that ₦537.36 million was collected in Q2 2024 as revenue from goods/ cargos conveyed by rail, this increased by 206.68 per cent from ₦175.22 million received in Q2 2023.

Similarly, the report showed that revenue generated from the movement of goods/cargo via pipeline increased to ₦42.08 million in Q2 2024, compared to the ₦12.81 million reported in Q2 2023.

“Also, other receipts amounted to ₦994.68 million, showing an increase of 5.2 per cent in Q2 2024 from the ₦18.74 million recorded in Q2 2023.”

The report also showed that the number of rail transport passengers in Q2 2024 increased to 689,263.