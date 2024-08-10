The building housing foreign criminal suspect, Police explain raid on NLC HQ

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday in Abuja, said the raid was in connection to a criminal suspect traced to a rented shop in the building.

He said the raid followed an ongoing investigation where the prime suspect was traced to a shop within the Labour House in the Central Business District, Abuja.

“The Nigeria Police Force has noted a publication alleging that the NLC National Secretariat, known as the Labour House, located in the Central Business District, Abuja, was raided by the Police.

“The NLC had alleged in a press statement that officers of the Nigeria Police Force, along with some individuals in black T-shirts and others in plain clothes, raided the Labour House.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clarify that a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation was traced to a shop within the building in the Central Business District.

“Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building,” he said.

He said the operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect, who was a foreign national, implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.

According to him, the operation has no connection with the NLC, its Secretariat, staff or leadership.

He said the operation was targeted at a rented shop within the building used by the suspect as a front for his criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks the cooperation and support of the NLC leadership as we continue this investigation, which is vital to safeguarding our nation.

“The high-profile nature of the suspect poses a significant security threat to Nigeria and other African nations, making this investigation crucial for the safety of all involved, including the NLC.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law, maintaining professionalism, and respecting human rights in the discharge of our statutory duties,” he said.