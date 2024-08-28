RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Protect your children, kidnappers are on rampage, NSCDC warns parents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps
NSCDC Commandant in Osun, Michael Adaralewa, in a statement, on Wednesday, appealed to parents to be vigilant and ensure the safety of their children.

Adaralewa said that this was particularly important as schools were on holiday and children were likely to be in public places without supervision.

The commandant expressed concern over the reports of child kidnappings received by the corps in August, saying that his command was currently investigating three cases.

He, however, said that some suspects had been apprehended in connection to the cases.

“On Aug. 2, it was reported at the command that a male child, aged one year and three months, was kidnapped at Osunjela, along Ilesa Garage.

“Discreet investigation revealed that a lady, known as Tawa, introduced to the mother of the baby by a family friend called Sodiq, kidnapped the baby.

“The suspect (Tawa), on her first day of learning bag-making from the mother of the baby, carried the baby, pretending to be playing with him.

“She, thereafter, went out with the baby’s 10-year-old siblings, who were sent on an errand, alongside her immediate younger brother.

“While on their way, the suspect asked the baby’s elder sister to go and deliver potatoes to the mother and thereafter took away the one-year-old baby,” NSCDC Commandant said.

He said that on the same date, there was another reported case of a three-year-old child that went missing at Ifesowapo Street, Owode, in Osogbo.

Adaralewa said that the investigation revealed that the child was last seen playing in a shop, and his whereabouts were unknown to date.

The commandant further said that a five-month-old female child of physically challenged parents in Agbeye town, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, was kidnapped on Tuesday, on a farm.

“The baby was kidnapped when the mother was gathering firewood and laid the baby under a shade of trees.

“The mother, however, could not find her baby again by the time she went back to breastfeed her,” he said.

Adaralewa assured members of the public that the command was working tirelessly with other sister agencies in the state, to apprehend those behind the kidnappings.

He urged artisans and employers of labour to always do proper profiling of prospective workers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

