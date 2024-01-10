President Tinubu celebrates long-time friend, GTB founder, Fola Adeola @ 70

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja. Ngelale said that the President felicitated Adeola for reaching the milestone age and for his numerous contributions to the Nigerian business ecosystem.

He said that the President noted Adeola’s contributions to the creation of jobs, opening up investment opportunities across sectors, as well as promoting initiatives for the economic advancement of Nigeria.

“The President extols the brilliance, integrity, courage, and patriotism of the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks, describing him as a great asset to the nation.

“President Tinubu wishes the top business leader many more years in good health and strength.”