ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu celebrates long-time friend, GTB founder, Fola Adeola @ 70

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President felicitated Adeola for reaching the milestone age and for his numerous contributions to the Nigerian business ecosystem.

President Tinubu and Fola Adeola [Legit.ng]
President Tinubu and Fola Adeola [Legit.ng]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja. Ngelale said that the President felicitated Adeola for reaching the milestone age and for his numerous contributions to the Nigerian business ecosystem.

He said that the President noted Adeola’s contributions to the creation of jobs, opening up investment opportunities across sectors, as well as promoting initiatives for the economic advancement of Nigeria.

The President extols the brilliance, integrity, courage, and patriotism of the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks, describing him as a great asset to the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Tinubu wishes the top business leader many more years in good health and strength.”

According to Ngelale, Adeola is the founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), founder and chairman of the FATE Foundation, and member of the Commission for Africa. FATE Foundation is Nigeria’s foremost enterprise support organisation enabling aspiring and emerging Nigerian Entrepreneurs to start, grow and scale their businesses.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Philip Shaibu feels betrayed after supporting Obaseki with all his resources

Philip Shaibu feels betrayed after supporting Obaseki with all his resources

President Tinubu celebrates long-time friend, GTB founder, Fola Adeola @ 70

President Tinubu celebrates long-time friend, GTB founder, Fola Adeola @ 70

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd records ₦2.5 trillion profit in 2022

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd records ₦2.5 trillion profit in 2022

Ex-Governor of Benue Ortom congratulates Alia over Supreme Court victory

Ex-Governor of Benue Ortom congratulates Alia over Supreme Court victory

Nasarawa Govt partners NHED, APiN to tackle malnutrition among children, pregnant women

Nasarawa Govt partners NHED, APiN to tackle malnutrition among children, pregnant women

EFCC seizes Betta Edu, Umar-Farouq’s travel documents

EFCC seizes Betta Edu, Umar-Farouq’s travel documents

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Legal concerns arise over President Tinubu's dismissal of FCCPC Vice Chairman

Legal concerns arise over President Tinubu's dismissal of FCCPC Vice Chairman

Nigeria Labour Congress suspends Imo delegates’ conference indefinitely

Nigeria Labour Congress suspends Imo delegates’ conference indefinitely

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Coming generations have no option than to pay our current debts - Obasanjo