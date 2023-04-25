President Buhari to attend Gulf of Guinea Commission Summit in Accra

According to his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, the summit was called by President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana. The president is expected to participate in a high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the gulf.

Accompanying President Buhari on this trip will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Abubakar.

President Buhari has been a leading advocate of collective efforts by member-states of the Economic Community of Central African States, the ECOWAS, the GGC, and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

In June 2019, Nigeria's National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery, and other unlawful acts against ships.