President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

The weekly FEC meeting is currently being presided over by President Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the meeting.

Others attending the meeting are: the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.