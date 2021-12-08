RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in two new Commissioners for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new commissioners, Abdulazeez King and Mohammed Baba were sworn in by the president shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Recommended articles

The weekly FEC meeting is currently being presided over by President Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the meeting.

Others attending the meeting are: the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

NAN further reports that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

Lagos accident: Buhari commiserates with parents, relatives of victims

Lagos accident: Buhari commiserates with parents, relatives of victims

‘Yorubas must unite’ – Ooni declares as Fayemi, Royal Fathers storm Ife

‘Yorubas must unite’ – Ooni declares as Fayemi, Royal Fathers storm Ife

FG dismisses fears over expired Covid-19 vaccines, says it will be destroyed

FG dismisses fears over expired Covid-19 vaccines, says it will be destroyed

NCAA threatens N1.4m fine per passenger for airline that flouts quarantine protocol

NCAA threatens N1.4m fine per passenger for airline that flouts quarantine protocol

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]