RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency spokesperson Akande, shares story of how Colin Powell aided his journalism career

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Akande often ran into the ex-U.S. General, while covering the White House and United Nations.

Laolu Akande (L) and Colin Powell
Laolu Akande (L) and Colin Powell

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, says late U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell was "a profoundly great man."

Recommended articles

Powell, who was the first black U.S. Secretary of State, died on Monday, October 18, 2021 from COVID-19 complications, aged 84.

Akande, who covered the White House and the United Nations, has offered his tributes to Powell, who he ran into on a couple of occasions in the course of his trade.

Akande writes that: "Saddened yesterday afternoon at the news of the passing of Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"When President George H. Bush named him Chairman, he was the youngest ever to attain that height.

"And then President George W. Bush also later appointed him Secretary of State several years after his retirement.

"For a black journalist practising in the US then covering, on a stretch, the White House, State Dept and the United Nations, Colin Powell, then Secretary of State was both a target for me for media chats/interviews, and also an awesome inspiration.

"And he obliged me a few times starting in New York in February 2004, after himself and Kofi Annan addressed a UN Donors Conference on Liberia, and then later in Washington DC, where the photo above was taken at an award dinner in his honor in 2005.

"He was not just a profoundly great man, but most respectable man whose life and career remains an exemplar.

"He once said he wasn't an outstandingly brilliant student growing up, but yet went on to have an astonishingly stellar career in the military and public service.

"He inspired and encouraged me so much, he certainly won't be forgotten. May his memory be blessed and may God give his family, friends and associates, the fortitude to bear this loss."

Powell was also fond of Nigerian Afrobeats, famously mounting the stage to sing and dance along to Olu Maintain's 'Yahoozee' at the Africa Rising Festival at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in 2008.

Powell battled multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells that suppresses the body's immune response, as well as Parkinson's.

His family disclosed that he was fully vaccinated from COVID-19, but had become immuno-compromised due to his prolonged battle with cancer.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)