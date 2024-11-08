Presidency partners with Tuface to create jobs and support small businesses

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the partnership agreement was signed by Tuface and Tola Adekunle-Johnson, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, on Friday in Abuja.

Adekunle-Johnson said that coming on board Tuface as job creation and MSMEs Brand Ambassador would promote ideas and initiatives under the National MSMEs Awards. He added that the partnership would promote the Expanded National MSMEs Clinics, Shared Hubs for MSMEs Initiative as well as other related activities around job creation.

The presidential aide also expressed hope that Tuface’s craft and goodwill would help promote the participation of citizens in all programmes aimed at creating jobs and supporting businesses.

“We thought of how best we can sustain the momentum of creating jobs and promoting all the activities of the MSMEs, awards, hubs and the single-digit loan.

“And in trying to consistently promote this, we looked at areas that are of interest to some of our target audience, and you will agree with me it is the entertainment or creative industry.

“Today we are unveiling who I regard as an icon, a legend in the game, he has been consistent with his craft and a very creative man in the person of Mr Innocent Idibia (Tuface).

“This partnership with Tuface will help galvanise private sector support for public sector initiatives aimed at creating jobs and supporting businesses,” he said.

Responding, Tuface, appreciated President Tinubu’s administration for its support to the youth and small businesses. He promised to create more awareness in the country on MSMEs, especially among the youth. He also expressed gratitude to the government for the confidence reposed in him.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence, I appreciate the kind words, for me I’m excited about this. It is a very good move in a good direction.

“Most of our youths today, there are so many things going that they can easily be deviated from following the right positive trajectory of life.

“But with this, people might even underestimate the power and value that this will bring to both the individuals, their communities and the country as a whole.

“So, for me I really commend this initiative, I commend the show of concern and show of support from the government towards young people, small businesses,” he added.

Also, Sarah Ajayi, Deputy Director, Office of Trade and International Relations, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said: “Entertainment is what attracts the youth.

“Most of them are given to entertainment, so having Tuface as our brand ambassador is a good one.”

On his part, Chukwuemeka Nwakile, Acting Group, Regional Manager, Access Bank Plc., restated the commitment of the bank to empower the youth in the area of job creation.

“For us in Access Bank it is a very familiar and top terrain for us, and be rest assured that we will never apply the break at this point.