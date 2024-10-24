ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

News Agency Of Nigeria

The country representative insisted that the widespread of cVPV2 globally reiterates the reality that as long as polio exists anywhere, all countries will remain at risk.

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Recommended articles

The WHO’s Country Representative, Dr Walter Mulombo, made this known at a news conference shortly after a roadshow as part of the programme to commemorate the World Polio Day in Maiduguri.

“In Nigeria, we have witnessed over 38 per cent decrease in circulating variant poliovirus type 2 cases between 2023 and 2024.

“This signifies the great efforts by the Government and partners to interrupt the cVPV2 outbreak,” Mutombo, who was represented by Dr Aisha Kadi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country representative said that the only reason why the polio virus thrived was because of the inability of the stakeholders to vaccinate the remaining un- or under-vaccinated children in the communities.

“I therefore want to add my voice to the call for greater community commitment to ensure that children get vaccinated,” Mulombo said.

The country representative insisted that the widespread of cVPV2 globally reiterates the reality that as long as polio exists anywhere, all countries will remain at risk.

He, however, expressed happiness over the collective efforts of the teeming stakeholders in fighting polio, adding that more than 20m people walking would otherwise have been paralysed by the dreadful disease.

“Billions of children have been protected with lifesaving immunisations. Five of the six World Health Organisation Regions including AFRO are free from wild poliovirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The work of the polio programme is now concentrated in some of the most complicated and fragile settings.

“Challenges to reaching all children with vaccines are serious, ranging from persistent violence, concealment, refusals to climate emergencies.

“The transmission of polio in conflict-affected areas in Gaza, Sudan, and Yemen is a stark reminder that where conflict debilitates health and sanitation systems, polio will inevitably appear unless we eradicate all forms of the virus.

“That is why this year’s World Polio Day is perhaps an opportunity not just to celebrate progress: but indeed, to re-garner support and commitment at all levels to finish the job once and for all.

“The heroic achievements by the volunteers, community workers, religious and traditional leaders as well as those who perished in the course of duty in eradicating poliovirus should continue to be acknowledged and recognised,” Mulombo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While reiterating the commitment of WHO to polio eradication efforts, the country representative said the vaccine was safe and effective.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teaching in Local Languages Is Important for Nigeria's Progress, Says Olufemi-Mimiko

Teaching in Local Languages Is Important for Nigeria's Progress, Says Olufemi-Mimiko

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Neglect of livestock farming mistake that should never be repeated - Tinubu

Neglect of livestock farming mistake that should never be repeated - Tinubu

This is unprecedented - Labour praises Mbah over ₦80k minimum wage to Enugu workers

This is unprecedented - Labour praises Mbah over ₦80k minimum wage to Enugu workers

Betting, lottery have reduced petty crimes in Benue - Security expert

Betting, lottery have reduced petty crimes in Benue - Security expert

Lagos to divert traffic for truck barrier installation at Ojuelegba Flyover

Lagos to divert traffic for truck barrier installation at Ojuelegba Flyover

FG charges 9 people in court for spreading Akpabio’s impeachment rumour

FG charges 9 people in court for spreading Akpabio’s impeachment rumour

Tinubu moves to cut cost, limits ministers to 3-vehicle convoy

Tinubu moves to cut cost, limits ministers to 3-vehicle convoy

'Get me Bello Turji' - Defence minister charges troops

'Get me Bello Turji' - Defence minister charges troops

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors