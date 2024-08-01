ADVERTISEMENT
Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in Bauchi, businesses resumes in Dutse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The protesting youth also destroyed billboards and burnt tyres at the gate of the Government House.

Police disperse protesters in Bauchi, Gombe as businesses open in Dutse [CoreTV News]

The police also dispersed dozens of protesters moving towards Government House, Bauchi. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that there is a low turnout of protesters for the ongoing nationwide protest amid tight security presence across the states.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the situation in Gombe, reports that the protesters attempted to force entry into the government house. This situation compelled the police to fire tear gas canisters at them.

The protesters were holding placards and chanting slogans in Hausa Language saying: “Ba ma yi”, meaning “we are not interested,” and "Bring back fuel subsidy.” The protesting youth also destroyed billboards and burnt tyres at the gate of the Government House.

Earlier, police personnel and other security agencies were seen pleading with the protesters to be calm. However, policemen were forced to fire tear gas as the youths became more aggressive.

Similarly; The police also fired tears at the aggressive protesters moving towards the Government House, Bauchi, along Bank Road in the metropolis. The security personnel included the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and vigilantes.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Auwal Mohammed, had earlier interacted with the protesters at a protest meeting point along Yelwa Road in the Bauchi metropolis. The commissioner also visited other strategic locations mounted by security personnel along Benco junction, House on the Rock junction, and Yelwa Kagadama junction.

NAN also reports that banks and other businesses were shut in the metropolis.

However, businesses and other activities were moving smoothly in Dutse, Jigawa, despite the nationwide protest embarked on by some Nigerians continuing as usual in Dutse Town of Jigawa state, as nationwide protests to end bad governance in Nigeria began.

NAN reports that transportation services and business activities are being conducted as usual, with a few number of shops closed, while security personnel have been deployed to the public and other strategic locations.

Dozens of women were also seen trooping to the Man Power Development Institute, to enable them to participate in the World Breastfeeding Week celebration. A cross-section of the residents, who spoke with NAN, commended the deployment of security personnel, adding that it enabled them to continue with their businesses.

A trader at the Dutse New Market, Sa’idu Babale, expressed satisfaction with the situation, saying that those who want to protest should be peaceful and allow businesses to move freely.

Also, Abdulkadir Usman, a Point-of-Sale (POS) operator, said he has carried on with his business despite the ongoing strike.

“Dutse is a peaceful town where no one wants unrest. I’m sure that the protesters will be orderly, no need of panic,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

