Police urge Lagos residents to be security conscious during Sallah celebrations

Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, gave the advice in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Saturday.

He urged the public to remain vigilant by supporting all the security measures put in place to protect lives and property.

“Be security conscious, vigilant and report any suspicious incident or happening to the nearest police station or call the Command’s control room on 0806 515 4338 and 0806 329 9264,” he said.

The image maker said that the command assured residents of adequate security during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, had deployed an adequate number of personnel to vulnerable points across the state to forestall any breakdown of security.

“The deployed officers have been charged to remain professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties,” Hundeyin said.