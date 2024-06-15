ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police urge Lagos residents to be security conscious during Sallah celebrations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said that the command felicitated residents, visitors, and the good people of the state, especially the Muslim faithful.

Police urge Lagos residents to be security conscious during Sallah celebrations
Police urge Lagos residents to be security conscious during Sallah celebrations

Recommended articles

Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, gave the advice in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Saturday.

He urged the public to remain vigilant by supporting all the security measures put in place to protect lives and property.

Be security conscious, vigilant and report any suspicious incident or happening to the nearest police station or call the Command’s control room on 0806 515 4338 and 0806 329 9264,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image maker said that the command assured residents of adequate security during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, had deployed an adequate number of personnel to vulnerable points across the state to forestall any breakdown of security.

“The deployed officers have been charged to remain professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties,” Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson said that the command felicitated residents, visitors, and the good people of the state, especially the Muslim faithful.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The 'gates of hell' open in another country as unimaginable heat record is broken

The 'gates of hell' open in another country as unimaginable heat record is broken

LASU chief imam blames hardship on cumulative political misadventures

LASU chief imam blames hardship on cumulative political misadventures

Police urge Lagos residents to be security conscious during Sallah celebrations

Police urge Lagos residents to be security conscious during Sallah celebrations

Extreme heat kills 50 people in African city known for beautiful weather

Extreme heat kills 50 people in African city known for beautiful weather

It takes collective action to bring about great change - Tinubu tells Nigerians

It takes collective action to bring about great change - Tinubu tells Nigerians

Stop loading humans on top of goods, FRSC boss warns truck drivers

Stop loading humans on top of goods, FRSC boss warns truck drivers

Rivers Crisis: No automatic ticket for you - APC tells pro-Wike lawmakers

Rivers Crisis: No automatic ticket for you - APC tells pro-Wike lawmakers

Deposed Emir, Bayero sends Sallah greetings to Kano Gov, Tinubu

Deposed Emir, Bayero sends Sallah greetings to Kano Gov, Tinubu

APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers