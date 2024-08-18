Police to reduce multiple checkpoints along Lagos Badagry Expressway

Fayoade said this during a familiarisation visit to Area K Command of Nigeria Police along Oko-Afo, Badagry, Lagos, on Saturday.

He said that the multiple checkpoints were creating a negative impact and a bad image for the country.

“I will look into the police checkpoints on the expressway and reduce them. The reduction will not affect security in the area,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CP, however, said that security agencies were not the only ones manning the checkpoints.

“You will see individuals, Agbero, NURTW and others.

“Everyone is guilty. We can not continue to condemn only the security agencies because all of us are involved.

“Let us also caution our sons that come out and block the roads to collect money.

“It is not good for our country. Everyone wants to make money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a son of the soil here, they must give me tax. ‘I am the owner of the land, they must pay tax’. This is common here.

“Please let us talk to our children and people engaging in this kind of attitude to stop it,” he said.

Fayoade also urged traditional rulers in Badagry to talk to the sons because the majority of checkpoints were created by the youths in the area.

“Let them go out and engage themselves in something that will bring peace and development to the country.

“They should get involved in activities that will project the image of the country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayoade commended local government chairmen for supporting the command to fight crime.

“I want to plead that this support should continue. It should be further enhanced so that we can keep our area secure and safe from hoodlums, miscreants, robbers and kidnappers.

“I want to assure you that most of your complaints will be tabled before the Inspector General of Police and necessary actions will be taken,” he said.

The Commander, Area K Command of Nigeria Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Smith, said the command had 11 divisions of Nigeria Police to ensure a safe and secure society.

Smith also commended the chairmen of local governments for their cooperation and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appreciate the people of Badagry for their understanding and accommodating the police.

“We also appreciate the local government chairmen within Badagry division for their unhampered support of the Nigerian police force and the Commissioner of Police,” he said.

Meanwhile, some traditional rulers of Badagry had earlier registered their complaints of policemen not wearing their uniforms on the highway.

The Onimeke of Imeke Land, Oba Olatunji Ogabi, said that the behaviour of some police officers on the highway was unbearable, urging the commissioner to sensitise them.

Also, the Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Olusegun Onilude, called on the commissioner to reduce the number of Police checkpoints along the expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onilude said that the unnecessary delay and waste of time caused by these checkpoints had made tourists abandon the coastal town.

Also, a traditional leader, the Oniwoko of Iworo Land, Oba Olu Kosoko, urged the commissioner to build a police station in the area, adding that the town, being the headquarters of a Local Council Development Area did not have a police station.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers from different towns in Badagry were at the meeting.