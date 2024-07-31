ADVERTISEMENT
Police strike agreement with protest organisers in Edo hours before D-Day

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner noted that the police were committed to democratic policing and would protect the rights of peaceful protesters while maintaining law and order.

Nigerian police officers (Guardian)
Nigerian police officers (Guardian)

The state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye announced this on Wednesday in Benin while briefing newsmen.

Adegboye, who did not disclose the identity of the organisers, said the protest would be held but would not take the form of a demonstration or march.

Instead, he said, it would be an “occupy” protest, where protesters would converge on a designated venue, the public park around Ring Road, Benin City.

“The police have assured that they will provide adequate security and support for the peaceful protesters, and have agreed to provide amenities such as water and medical services.

“This is to ensure that the protesters are comfortable and safe during the protest,” the police boss said.

The commissioner, however, warned that any attempt to hijack the protest or cause violence would be met with decisive action.

He urged protesters to be peaceful and law-abiding and to avoid blocking roads or disrupting the activities of others.

Adegboye also appealed to law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without fear.

“The police have assured that they will protect the rights of all citizens, including those who are not participating in the protest,” he said.

The police chief also urged the public to avoid spreading false information and to rely on the control room set up by the police for accurate updates on the situation.

"The police have identified a designated area for the protest and warned that any convergence outside of this area will be treated as an unlawful assembly,” he warned.

News Agency Of Nigeria

