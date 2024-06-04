Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police probe alleged vandalism of 2nd Niger bridge, escalate to DPO for details

News Agency Of Nigeria

A yet-to-be-identified man was seen in a viral video narrating how some rail fittings connecting the second Niger bridge were allegedly removed by some suspected scavengers.

Alleged vandalisation of 2nd Niger bridge [Punch Newspapers]
Alleged vandalisation of 2nd Niger bridge [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Onitsha.

Ikenga said that he is yet to confirm the incident; "I have not confirmed the incident, but we have escalated it to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to get the necessary information."

When asked about the 24-hour patrol launched on August 4, 2023, by a Joint Taskforce of Anambra and Delta State Police Command as part of efforts to make the bridge safe for road users, he said that the operation was still ongoing. He, however, said that he was yet to confirm if the video was a recent development or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that a yet-to-be-identified man was seen in a viral video narrating how some rail fittings connecting the second Niger bridge were allegedly removed by some suspected scavengers.

When contacted on the development, Uche Orji, the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, simply said that security action had been taken and he was not ready to disclose further information.

Also speaking, Anambra Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, said that the incident of the alleged vandalism on the 2nd Niger Bridge had been brought to the attention of the Highway Department of the Federal Ministry of Works.

According to him, this is not to say that the state government is not concerned about the theft of those iron.

“Police is aware of the theft; before now, there has been an indication of nefarious human being looking to make away with those things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There has been a patrol of policemen along the bridge, you know these people; you won’t know where they are hiding to know if patrol has passed before they attack.

“One thing about criminals is that they are also members of our society.

“They know where you have security presence and where you don’t; immediately they noticed a kind of movement, they come out to do what they want to do.

“It’s not as if the security agencies are not on the alert, but just when it appears that they have moved to oversight in a different place, these thieves will strike.

“You know people who gathered condemn iron, but this one is not a condemn iron, this one is not a disposed iron.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are irons that are actively in use, to make sure that people enjoyed the brand new road that federal government put for us to enjoy, but security agencies particularly the police have been on patrol in that area,” he added.

The commissioner said that it had long been discovered that some thieves had been carrying out their nefarious activities on that bridge. He said that a unit of mobile police would stationed on the bridge to forestall future occurrences.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians with underlying health conditions left to their fate amid Labour strike

Nigerians with underlying health conditions left to their fate amid Labour strike

Senator Abdul Ningi back in plenary after 3-month suspension

Senator Abdul Ningi back in plenary after 3-month suspension

Power outage worsens existing issues in Nigeria - Osun residents decry NLC strike

Power outage worsens existing issues in Nigeria - Osun residents decry NLC strike

Aviation Unions suspend strike, airports reopen for operations

Aviation Unions suspend strike, airports reopen for operations

Police probe alleged vandalism of 2nd Niger bridge, escalate to DPO for details

Police probe alleged vandalism of 2nd Niger bridge, escalate to DPO for details

Customs accidentally kills rice smuggling leader during charms, machetes, gunfight

Customs accidentally kills rice smuggling leader during charms, machetes, gunfight

1 dead, 6 injured, 30 trapped in Niger mining site collapse due to heavy rainfall

1 dead, 6 injured, 30 trapped in Niger mining site collapse due to heavy rainfall

IGP urges officers to warn youths on cultism, vows compliance with FG State Police

IGP urges officers to warn youths on cultism, vows compliance with FG State Police

Peter Obi pushes for swift payout to Heritage Bank customers

Peter Obi pushes for swift payout to Heritage Bank customers

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Mental Disorder [The Guardian Nigeria]

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway