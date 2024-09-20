ADVERTISEMENT
Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO revealed that the suspect had transported similar fabricated rifles at least three times.

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna
Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan on Friday in Kaduna.

Hassan said: “On Sept. 19, at about 1600 hours, officers from Buruku Division in Chikun Local Government, while conducting a routine patrol at Buruku Bridge, intercepted a black Golf III saloon car.

He said that upon a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered 20 locally made AK-47 rifles and an empty type 06 magazine hidden in the vehicle’s boot.

Hassan said the suspect, identified as Bitrus Gyang “is from Barkin Ladi of Plateau,” adding that during interrogation, he confessed to being a gunrunner.

The PPRO revealed that the suspect had transported similar fabricated rifles at least three times.

He said the suspect “is currently cooperating with the police” and efforts were underway to track down his accomplices.

Hassan said that the Police Commissioner, Audu Dabigi, commended the officers for their diligence and dedication to duty.

According to him, the CP assured the public that kidnappers and bandits would have no breathing space throughout the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

