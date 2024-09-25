Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Olanrewaju Ishola, confirmed this on Wednesday while parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

Ishola said that the suspects were arrested within the week he assumed duty as Commissioner of Police in Lagos. He said that though they were paraded, screening of the suspects was ongoing, to ascertain those to be charged to court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CP Ishola took over the affairs of the Police Command in Lagos State on September 17 from AIG Adegoke Fayoade, now in charge of Zone 2 Command.

According to Ishola, within the same period, the command recovered 10 firearms, 41 live ammunition, 12 phones, $402 (about ₦650,000) and 39 bags of cement. Other items recovered include one vehicle, one laptop, one ton of iron rods, various substances suspected to be hard drugs, axes, hammers, daggers, knives and charms.

The police boss said that the criminals in Lagos should change or they would face fire from the police. He advised members of the public to be careful while entering commercial vehicles, saying that he was working to ensure that all commercial buses had tags attached to them, to identify those behind criminal activities.