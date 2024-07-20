RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police demote inspector to sergeant for trying to extort Lagos drone operator

He said that the police officers acted within the ambit of the law to demand to see a permit.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the demotion to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

“The disciplinary process of the police officer who harassed one drone operator on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge has been concluded.

“He has been reduced in rank from Inspector to Sergeant,” he said.

NAN reports that on April 6, 2024, Hundeyin responded to a viral video showing two police officers demanding a permit from a drone operator on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

He said that the police officers acted within the ambit of the law to demand to see a permit.

“For emphasis, Nigerian aviation laws stipulate that a permit must be obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the operation of drones weighing more than 250 grams anywhere within the country.

“Nonetheless, the Police Command in Lagos condemns the unprofessional conduct of the officers in attempting to extort the drone operator as can be seen in the concluding part of the video.

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has, therefore, directed the Commanding Officer of 49 PMF Akodo, from whose squadron the police officers were duly posted to the bridge, to produce the men for appropriate disciplinary actions,” he said.

