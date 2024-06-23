ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler’s police orderly, driver in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN gathered that Ihunwo is the younger brother of Victor Ihunwo, a former Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.

Men of the Nigerian police
Men of the Nigerian police

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had invaded the residence of Chief Cornwell Ihunwo, the Paramount Ruler of Rumu-Elechi, Nkpolu Orowurokwo around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

NAN also reports that the gunmen had invaded the place to abduct the traditional ruler but could not find him.

The hoodlums then took the royal father’s police orderly and driver at gunpoint to an undisclosed location.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for the police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday that the command’s tactical team had been deployed to rescue the victims.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan, has ordered the swift arrest of the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Octopus Strike Force unit has already commenced a full-scale investigation to ensure the victims regain their freedom unhurt,” she stated.

Iringe-Koko said that Disu had visited the scene of the abduction for an on-the-spot assessment.

Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Nkpolu Orowurokwo community, Godstime Ihunwo, told newsmen that the traditional ruler was unharmed during the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, I received a call regarding HRM Ihunwo’s abduction. I immediately rushed to his house on Eagle Island, where I met him.

“Chief Ihunwo told me that the gunmen had taken away his driver and police orderly,” he said.

NAN gathered that Ihunwo is the younger brother of Victor Ihunwo, a former Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention

Cholera: Don’t divert ₦260bn PHCs revitalisation fund, APC chieftain begs Govs

Cholera: Don’t divert ₦260bn PHCs revitalisation fund, APC chieftain begs Govs

Nigerian graduate who failed O-level exams 17 times in 5 years advises youths

Nigerian graduate who failed O-level exams 17 times in 5 years advises youths

NAF airstrikes destroy 13 illegal oil refining sites, 7 gunboats

NAF airstrikes destroy 13 illegal oil refining sites, 7 gunboats

Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler’s police orderly, driver in Rivers

Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler’s police orderly, driver in Rivers

Oyo health workers to begin 7-day warning strike Monday

Oyo health workers to begin 7-day warning strike Monday

Oyetola very capable to lead Osun APC to success - Former VC

Oyetola very capable to lead Osun APC to success - Former VC

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC

NDLEA bursts snake-guarded shrine used to store illicit drugs in Edo, arrests 2

NDLEA bursts snake-guarded shrine used to store illicit drugs in Edo, arrests 2

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing