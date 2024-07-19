Police capture bandit informant involved in kidnapping, animal rustling in Katsina

ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the Public Relations Officer of the command, made this known in Katsina.

“On July 3, the command, in collaboration with members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) attached to Dansoda village, Dandume Local Government Area (LGA), succeeded in arresting the 13-year-old boy.

“He resides in Sheik Abdullahi quarters of Dandume town. He was arrested in connection to a suspected case of aiding and abetting armed banditry.

“The suspect was arrested following the intelligence tips on his nefarious activities. He specialises in providing information on potential targets to suspected armed bandits.

“In the course of investigation, he confessed to the crime and further mentioned one Abba, now at large, as his accomplice”, Sadiq-Aliyu said.

According to him, the suspect further confessed to being part of the gang that attacked Unguwar Bawa village several times, where they kidnapped and rustled animals.

“The command also succeeded in arresting one Musaddik Abdullahi, of Kofar Kaura quarters in Katsina, a member of a four-man notorious kidnapping for ransom syndicate.

“We also succeeded in arresting the duo of one Abdulaziz Shehu, age 18 years old of Shagari Low-cost, in Katsina, and Umar Lawal, 21 years old, of Rahamawa quarters, in connection with a suspected case of theft and fraud.

“The suspects specialise in swapping point-of-sale (POS) machines of unsuspecting members of the public with fake ones and fraudulently withdrawing money from their accounts.”

He further stated that in a significant breakthrough, police operatives succeeded in arresting three suspected informants of armed bandits. He said the suspects, all residents of Babbar Ruga village, in Batagarawa LGA of the state, were arrested acting on credible intelligence on their activities.

The suspects he said, specialised in providing sensitive information to one Mustafa Dan-Gambo, a suspected notorious bandits leader, now at large.

“Dan-Gambo has been terrorising Jibia LGA and its environs. This sensitive information enabled the gang to carry out a series of illicit activities, such as cattle rustling and kidnapping.