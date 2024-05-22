ADVERTISEMENT
Police can't handle security alone - Aiyedatiwa calls for security synergy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the state has enjoyed optimal security through the efforts of the security agencies, including the Army.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State with Maj.- Gen. Obinna Onuborgu [NAN]
Aiyedatiwa said this while playing host to the General Officer, Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj.- Gen. Obinna Onuborgu, in Akure on Wednesday. He said that the state had enjoyed optimal security through the efforts of the security agencies, including the Army.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of residents of the state.

Thank you for stopping over; we appreciate your men for providing security to the people; we have been enjoying that support from your men in Ondo State.

“We have some peculiar situations concerning our borders with Edo and others. The Army has always been there to support us anytime there are kidnappings because the police alone cannot do the job.

“We will continue to encourage and support synergy of the military, police, civil defence and our own home grown security outfit, Amotekun Corps, to enhance our security and protect our borders,” Aiyedatiwa said.

Earlier, the GOC, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Onuborgu said he took over the Division on March 13, covering seven States of Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo.

I am here to see my troop across the length and breadth of Ondo State to encourage them and to assess the security situation in the state.

“I have been well briefed by the Brigade Commander and other security agencies,” he added.

Onuborgu lauded Aiyedatiwa for his support to the Army and other security agencies towards sustaining the status of the state as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

