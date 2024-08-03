Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Ahmadu Abdullahi, made the disclosure when he briefed newsmen on measures being taken by the command to restore law and order.

Abdullahi said that 72 of those arrested have already been charged in court.

The CP announced that the command recovered 303 bags of fertilizer, 50 motorcycles, three tricycles, 12 bicycles, nine chairs, 54 cartons of mosquito net, two bags of rice, and office furniture.

He recalled that in anticipation of the planned protest, a series of proactive measures were taken by security agencies to prevent violence and protect lives and properties.

He listed the measures taken to include surveillance, deployment of additional security personnel to potential hotspots, engagement with critical stakeholders, and monitoring social media platforms.

He stated that monitoring the activities of community leaders and influencers, and expanded and all-encompassing town hall meetings organized by the state government were the other measures.

Abdullahi, however, lamented that in spite of the efforts, some unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements were bent on destabilising the state.

The CP stated that the unscrupulous engaged teenagers to unleash violence and destroy public properties, especially at palliative shops Yalwawa, Shuwarin, and Government House, Dutse.

“The teenagers have shown unruly behaviour by refusing to listen to our appeals. They have ignored warnings and pleas to desist from violence and instead chose to engage in destructive behaviour.

“Their actions have resulted in widespread destruction of government properties and disruption of economic activities in the state.

“When all appeals failed, the security agencies were left with no option other than to use minimum force to disperse the violent protesters.

“However, the violent protest spread to some local government areas such as Hadejia, Birnin Kudu, Gumel, Kazaure, and Babura.

“To address the situation, additional personnel and equipment had to be deployed to the affected areas,” the CP said.

According to him, the state government, based on the security advice and wider consultations with heads of security agencies, declared a 24-hour curfew across the state on Aug. 1.

The curfew was aimed at curtailing the spread of violence and also ensuring the protection of the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens.

The CP also warned that anyone or group of persons found engaging in activities likely to disrupt the peace in the state would be dealt with accordingly.

“I must also appreciate the cooperation, synergy, and collaboration by other sister agencies in our efforts to maintain law and order. Their professionalism and dedication are highly commendable.

“We appreciate all the law-abiding citizens of the state for their understanding, prayers, support, encouragement, and cooperation.

“Be assured that the security agencies will continue to remain committed to providing a safer and more secure environment for everyone to live in peace,” the CP said.

“I urge residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, desist from participating in violent protests, and seek peaceful means of expressing their grievances.