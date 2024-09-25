ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 2 suspects supplying food, weapons to criminals in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

SP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

Ikenga said that one of the suspects was intercepted by a police-led joint security force on routine patrol at the Pillar-Pole area of Aguata.

The police spokesman said that the suspect was carrying three bags of ‘garri’ and a large quantity of gunpowder when he was apprehended.

“Apart from the gunpowder which was concealed in ‘garri’ bags’, one locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

“Preliminary information reveals that the suspect was en route to a criminal camp to deliver the items when he was apprehended,” he said.

He further said that personnel of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, apprehended a suspect when they stormed a criminal hideout in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

He said that the squad which acted on credible information, recovered one locally fabricated pistol with two live ammunition from the suspect.

Ikenga said that the suspects were currently in police custody, and would be charged to court after investigations.

He said that CP Nnaghe Itam, the Commissioner of Police in the state, had zero tolerance for crime, and was committed to making the state uncomfortable for criminals.

