The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced on Friday, September 25, 2020 that a total of 12 people were arrested for various malpractices in the recently-concluded West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The early days of the examination, conducted between August and September, were marred by leaks of exam questions on social media.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said on Friday the arrest of the 12 was made possible by a renewed partnership with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), organisers of the exam.

He said the suspects are invigilators, supervisors and school administrators who abused their positions to aid examination malpractices.

"Investigations by Police operatives revealed that the suspects used their privileged positions as invigilators, supervisors and school functionaries during the 2020 WASSCE to conspire, perpetrate and encourage varying degrees of examination malpractices, including online transmission of examination questions and answers on various social media platforms," Mba said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, appealed to all relevant stakeholders to discourage exam malpractices [Presidency]

The suspects arrested are Daye West, Shalom Essien, Anyanwu Precious, Hanson Beloved, Ali Musa, Umar Mohammed, Isa Abdullahi Arikya, Hamisu Haussaini Abdullahi, Maharazu Sabo, Yusuf Mailafiya, Sule Bukata Garba, and Wudana Solomon.

They were arrested in Kano, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi, according to Mba.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, assured WAEC of continuous support to discourage examination malpractices and bring perpetrators to book.

He also called on students, parents, guardians and all stakeholders to cooperate to put an end to examination malpractices.