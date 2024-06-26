ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau Gov’s wife raises alarm over rising cases of drug abuse in state

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Mutfwang therefore, urged everyone especially the youths, to avoid the destructive path of drug abuse and embrace a life of purpose and fulfilment.

Helen Mutfwang, the wife of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau
Helen Mutfwang, the wife of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau

Mrs Mutfwang spoke out during an event to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Jos, on Wednesday.

The governor’s wife, who said that illicit drugs had been a serious threat to development, security and public health in Plateau, noted that it had also destroyed lives, broken homes and undermined the state’s social fabric.

She said that drug abuse was no doubt affecting millions of people worldwide; from those struggling with substance use disorders to communities grappling with the consequences of drug trafficking and organised crime.

“The truth is that the impact of drugs is far-reaching and complex, and will require collective efforts to tackle,“ Mrs Mutfwang said.

She said this year’s campaign had recognised that effective drug policies should be rooted in science, research, full respect for human rights, compassion and a deep understanding of the social, economic and health implications of the menace.

She said that the theme for the 2024 celebration, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,“ was apt and should be embraced by everyone.

She said the government and relevant stakeholders would implement prevention policies and programmes for the youths to take a firm stance against drug addiction through administrative and legal measures.

Mrs Mutfwang therefore, urged everyone especially the youths, to avoid the destructive path of drug abuse and embrace a life of purpose and fulfilment.

Also speaking during the event, Dr Moses Audu, a psychiatrist, who warned against substance abuse, advised that prevention was key to achieving a drug-free society.

Audu advised parents and guardians to always be cautious and monitor their children and wards against abusing drugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 15 secondary schools graced the event, and four students were awarded scholarships by Rise Above Substance Abuse (RASA), an NGO, for exceptional perform

Plateau Gov's wife raises alarm over rising cases of drug abuse in state

