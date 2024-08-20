ADVERTISEMENT
PHED denies ₦4.3 billion embezzlement allegations against CEO & directors

News Agency Of Nigeria

PHED described the claims as fabrications by mischief makers.

PHED headquarters in Port Harcourt [NAN]
PHED headquarters in Port Harcourt [NAN]

Olubukola Ilevbare, PHED’s Head of Corporate Communications, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, described the claims as fabrications by mischief makers.

NAN reports that a source within PHED had accused Managing Director, Ochuko Amah, Governing Board Chairman, Olice Kemenenabo, Chief Financial Officer, Efemena Elutabe, and Matthew Edevbie of embezzling funds.

The source alleged that Amah received ₦1.5 billion, while Edevbie and Kemenenabo got ₦2.3 billion and Elutabe ₦500 million respectively. However, Ilevbare described the allegations as misleading and urged the public to ignore them.

“This publication is sponsored by some disgruntled elements and should not be given any iota of attention.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that the claims originate from a nameless blog with no form of credibility.

“This malicious news is a calculated but failed attempt to blackmail the company and to mislead members of the public.”

Ilevbare said that the company would have ordinarily not responded to the "baseless" claims but felt compelled to clarify the situation to counter this misinformation.

She said that Amah, who became a managing director on March 8, was untroubled by the allegations but remained focused on achieving her five-point agenda to enhance the staff welfare package.

“Others are to promote participatory leadership, enhance stakeholders’ satisfaction, boost revenue, reduce Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC & C) losses and reward outstanding employee performance.

“Since February till date, PHED’s revenue has doubled, with Collection Efficiency rising from 68% to 85% in four months.

“The ATC & C (an industry benchmark in scoring the DisCos) losses crashed from 43% to 28%, a feat never been achieved in the company’s history.

“Management also secured the Governing Board’s approval for salary increases and introduced a welfare programme themed ‘Celebrating Our Wins,’ to celebrate high-performing teams, individuals and regions monthly.”

The PHED image maker highlighted the company’s growth under Amah’s leadership and questioned the motivations behind the targeting of the managing director. She also clarified that the August 12 picketing of PHED offices over staff welfare issues had been resolved following discussions with relevant labour unions.

According to her, PHED engaged the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) to address workers’ demands.

“Resolutions agreed at the meeting include the payment of Cost-of-Living Adjustment and a review of the conditions of service, among others.

“We urge the public to disregard this campaign of calumny and assure that the company is focused on serving customers better,” Ilevbare assured.

PHED denies ₦4.3 billion embezzlement allegations against CEO & directors

