Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Obi said Nigerians ought to be among the students selected for the course because the programme leader is a Nigerian professor.

Instead, students from Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, and Ghana were chosen for the initiative.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the alleged exclusion of Nigerians from the programme is because “Nigeria’s reputation and attractiveness to international institutions and investors has recently been severely impacted by major obvious drawbacks.”

Obi said, “Nigeria’s negative image was on display as the Harvard Business School class of 2025 program has selected 16 countries for its global immersion course, but notably excluded Nigeria, despite the program leader being a Nigerian professor.

He explained that the class of 2025 program demonstrates the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing between institutions and countries.