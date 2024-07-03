ADVERTISEMENT
Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Bayo Wahab

Obi said the exclusion of Nigerian student from the programme is because the country's reputation has been battered recently.

Peter Obi [Getty Images]
Peter Obi [Getty Images]

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Obi said Nigerians ought to be among the students selected for the course because the programme leader is a Nigerian professor.

Instead, students from Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, and Ghana were chosen for the initiative.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the alleged exclusion of Nigerians from the programme is because “Nigeria’s reputation and attractiveness to international institutions and investors has recently been severely impacted by major obvious drawbacks.”

Obi said, “Nigeria’s negative image was on display as the Harvard Business School class of 2025 program has selected 16 countries for its global immersion course, but notably excluded Nigeria, despite the program leader being a Nigerian professor.

Instead, Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, and Ghana were chosen as the four African focus countries for this initiative. This program aims to teach students leadership, teamwork, and cross-cultural understanding by immersing them in different continents, cultures, and areas.”

He explained that the class of 2025 program demonstrates the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing between institutions and countries.

He hoped that Nigeria would take note of its shortcomings and strive to improve its reputation and attractiveness among the global community.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

