PDP's Ighodalo raises alarm over security threats during Edo election

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ighodalo alleged that some PDP members were arrested at a polling unit by men in mufti carrying guns.

Asue Ighodalo, PDP governorship candidate in Edo State
Asue Ighodalo, PDP governorship candidate in Edo State

Ighodalo raised the alarm as he gave his early assessment of the process on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The contest has been dubbed a three-horse race between Ighodalo, and his opponents in the Labour Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olumide Akpata and Monday Okpebholo, respectively.

However, Ighodalo lamented that PDP supporters are being hounded by security operatives while trying to cast their votes.

He claimed that the police had arrested a party member in Ward 8 Unit 3.

“In Uromi unit 3, one of our supporters was arrested there about an hour ago by men in mufti carrying guns. Nobody should carry guns into a polling unit. That is against the law. But you just see people behaving indiscriminately, oppressing and trying to intimidate our folks,” the PDP candidate said.

Pulse earlier reported that a heavy downpour delayed the arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and election materials at Idrion Vocational Centre, a voting centre at Okaegben, Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo.

Ighodalo is expected to vote at Okaegben Ward One, polling unit 3, located at a vocational centre in Ewohimi, Edo Central Senatorial District.

An angry voter reportedly berated officials of the INEC for the delay in the start of accreditation and voting at wards 1, unit 3.

“We have been here since 7 O’clock yet, no sight of INEC officials. This is almost 10 and nothing is happening. We no go gree o! We no even see INEC. We do not see anybody. Only security men.

“See as everybody sat but no sign of INEC. No accreditation, nothing is going on,” he said in an outburst.

Nurudeen Shotayo

