Pastor honours 3 Muslims for peace efforts with Christians in Kaduna

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was in commemoration of the 2024 World International Peace Day.

The Cleric recognised three peace ambassadors from Barnawa, Tudun Wada, Kakuri Gwari, and Makera communities in Kaduna South Local Government Area for their pivotal roles in fostering peaceful coexistence.

The honoured individuals included the District Head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabiru Zuberu, for his efforts to strengthen relationships and promote peaceful coexistence among the diverse religious and ethnic groups in his domain.

Others recognised were Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim, the Sarkin Gabas of Tudun Wada, who was instrumental in establishing a security outpost in his community and steering youth away from drug abuse and crime, and Mallam Yusuf Abbas of Kakuri Gwari/Makera for his commitment to peacebuilding in his area.

During the award ceremony held in Kaduna, Pastor Buru, who is also the National President of the Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria, highlighted the critical roles the awardees played in maintaining peace and unity within their communities.

The Clergyman called for more collective efforts to achieve lasting peace not only in Kaduna state but across Nigeria.

He stressed the need for continuous collaboration among community leaders towards building a peaceful, decent, and successful society.

Responding on behalf of other awardees, the Sarkin Gabas of Tudun Wada, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering unity, peace, and development of their areas.

“This can be done particularly through engaging women and youth in promoting religious tolerance, understanding, and respect for each other’s values, beliefs, and traditions,” Ibrahim said.

Mallam Yusuf Abbas, Chairman of the Association of Peace Builders, also expressed appreciation for the honour, noting that his group had fostered a peaceful environment where Christians and Muslims continue to live and work together harmoniously.

He urged other communities in Kaduna state and beyond to emulate the good and holistic efforts and commit to sincerity in their peace-building activities.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Imam of Juma’at Central Mosque, Kakuri, Mallam Shu’aibu Adamu, attributed the peace being enjoyed in Kakuri to the hard work and dedication of community members.

He encouraged other areas to learn from the peace-building efforts in Kakuri, adding that unity had been maintained despite the ethno-religious and political crises that affected some parts of the state.

Pastor Emmanuel Chet, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Barnawa chapter, expressed gratitude for the event and called for the expansion of the foundation’s peace-building activities across the state to strengthen relationships among communities.

Similarly, Alhaji Salisu Abdullahi, Chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kaduna South, commended the recognition of deserving individuals.

He confirmed that the honourees have long been dedicated to promoting peace and unity in their communities.